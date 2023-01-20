Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of BOSS opened at €57.80 ($62.83) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 1-year high of €59.12 ($64.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

