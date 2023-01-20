Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for L’Oréal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for L’Oréal’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($418.48) to €365.00 ($396.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($434.78) to €380.00 ($413.04) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. L’Oréal has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $87.35.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

