Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nestlé S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $133.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $102,480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,691 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 63.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

