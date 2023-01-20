JMP Securities Trims Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price to $20.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Root to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Root has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. Research analysts forecast that Root will post -21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $70,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at $2,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Root by 39.6% in the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,671,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 474,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

