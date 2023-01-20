JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €40.71 ($44.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($63.04). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

