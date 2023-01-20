JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

