KeyCorp Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $46.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

APPN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 627,731 shares of company stock worth $23,493,685 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,860,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Appian by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Appian by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

