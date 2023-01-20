Kforce Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

KFRC stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. Kforce has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

