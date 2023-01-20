Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €33.77 ($36.71) on Monday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($88.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.52.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

