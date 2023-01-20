Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Knights Group Stock Performance

KGH opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.45 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.76 ($5.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2,562.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02.

Knights Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knights Group

About Knights Group

In other news, insider David Andrew Beech bought 1,185,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £996,209.76 ($1,215,631.19).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

