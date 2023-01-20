L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $240.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $244.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $191.45 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $191.24 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.25.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

