Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 21,823 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1,618.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 855,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2,320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 418,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,793,000 after acquiring an additional 384,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

