Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 78,180 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 199,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

