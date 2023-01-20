Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,883 shares of company stock worth $323,966 over the last ninety days. 50.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

