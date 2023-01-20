Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 13,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.53. 3,481,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $240.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

