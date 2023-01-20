Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.54.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.62.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

