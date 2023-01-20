Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

