Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 14,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Stock Down 10.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.
About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers.
