Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 5.2%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.49. 25,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,005,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.