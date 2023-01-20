Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Update

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average is $162.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

