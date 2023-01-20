Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.48. 400,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,899. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $237.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.47.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

