Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.28. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
