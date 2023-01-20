Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.28. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

