Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,398,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 1,712,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 411.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELF opened at $10.20 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.