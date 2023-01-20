Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,256,424.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,526,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $771,256,424.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock worth $77,600,886. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $190.38 on Friday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

