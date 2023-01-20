Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,192,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $383.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.67 and its 200 day moving average is $399.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

