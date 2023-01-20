Morgan Stanley Boosts Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Price Target to €79.00

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($76.09) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aurubis from €83.00 ($90.22) to €78.00 ($84.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a €75.00 ($81.52) price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aurubis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

AIAGY stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.