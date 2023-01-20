Morgan Stanley Increases Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $115.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of XYL opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Insider Activity

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 47.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,216,000 after buying an additional 900,170 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.