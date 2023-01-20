Morgan Stanley Lowers Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DNUT. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -167.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.62. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

