Morgan Stanley Lowers Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $199.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

