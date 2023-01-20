Morgan Stanley Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $250.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.42.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $226.47 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.01 and its 200 day moving average is $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,972,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.