Morgan Stanley Trims Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Target Price to $128.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

ABG opened at $184.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average of $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

