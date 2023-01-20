Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities downgraded Mullen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Mullen Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.00 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

