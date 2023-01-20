Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.93 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $1,030.02 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00231945 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00105298 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00059478 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00030985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,329,782 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.