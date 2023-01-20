Neovasc (TSE:NVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Neovasc Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78. Neovasc has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$6.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Paul Geyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,697.85.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
