Neovasc (TSE:NVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Neovasc Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78. Neovasc has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$6.07.

Insider Activity

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($3.67) by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.37 million.

In related news, Director Paul Geyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,697.85.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Featured Articles

