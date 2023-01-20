NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
