NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

