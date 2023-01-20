NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.