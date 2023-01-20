Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Trading Up 3.3%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 24,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 20,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

