Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $101.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.59.
NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Northern Trust Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.
