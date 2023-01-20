Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Northern Trust Stock Down 8.6 %

NTRS stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,070,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,153,000 after buying an additional 153,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

