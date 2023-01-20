NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.85.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$11.98 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.98 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$445.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 3.2899997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,716,997.90. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,046,406. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,716,997.90. Insiders sold 120,944 shares of company stock worth $1,608,306 in the last 90 days.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

