Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.86. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

AMED opened at $93.89 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Amedisys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

