Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Orla Mining Price Performance

OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 117,450 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$532,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -104,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($475,675.38). Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 120,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total value of C$593,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$516,067.40. Insiders sold 428,650 shares of company stock worth $2,173,377 in the last ninety days.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

