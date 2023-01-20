Padraic L. Spence Sells 9,818 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,254,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,123,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.