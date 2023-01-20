Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMRF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

PRMRF stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 2.86.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $465.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7446 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 38.61%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.30%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.