Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in December

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkit Enterprise from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Parkit Enterprise from $1.10 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of PKTEF stock remained flat at C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.13.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

