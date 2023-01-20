PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 584,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days.

PAX Global Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PXGYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. PAX Global Technology has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.