PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $40.76 on Friday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,372,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.