Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.53) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,015.43.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

NYSE PSO opened at $11.62 on Monday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.