Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.53) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,015.43.
Pearson Price Performance
NYSE PSO opened at $11.62 on Monday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
