Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 33.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 690.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 461.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

