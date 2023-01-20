Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.01. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

