PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 312,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PHX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 105,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,266. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

